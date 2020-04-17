DENVER (CBS4) – A little over a week after the Small Business Administration launched the Paycheck Protection Program, CBS4 has learned that it has approved more than 28,000 loans in Colorado worth nearly $6 billion. Two Denver restauranteurs played a key role in shaping the program.

Juan Padro and Katie O’Shea own 8 restaurants that employ 400 people in Colorado. The COVID-19 closure forced them to lay off 300 of those employees.

“I think the day that we had to lay everyone off was the hardest day of my life,” says O’Shea.

They tried consolidating restaurants, transitioning to take-out and selling meal kits with video instructions from a master chef, but it wasn’t enough to make ends meet.

“Our priority number one is the people. Our industry employs a lot of vulnerable people, single moms, students,” says Padro.

They’ve continued to feed the workers and provide health insurance while, at the same time, working to bring them back on the job. A lifelong Democrat, Padro reached out to Republican Senator Cory Gardner for help.

“Cory was the one willing to talk. We spent hours and hours and hours every day,” says Padro.

Padro says Gardner made sure restaurants were not left out.

“They really have made a difference, nationally, the kind of policies that are going to save the economy,” says Gardner of Padro and O’Shea. “We’re trying to tear down every barrier to keep small businesses doors open. This is not a time for red tape.”

The Paycheck Protection Program allows small businesses to borrow money specifically to meet payroll for eight weeks. If they keep their workers on the job, the loan is forgiven.

The Small Business Administration had one week to implement the program after Congress approved it.

“We’ve been working around the clock,” says Regional Director Dan Nordberg.

Nordberg says, nationally, they processed as many loans the first week as they typically do in an entire year. They had to revamp the online application portal to handle the volume.

“We do have a new gateway for those applications that has been very much streamlined,” said Nordberg.

Padro and O’Shea says they submitted applications for each of their restaurants last week and received the loan money within 48 hours. O’Shea says they’ve already hired back most of their laid-off workers.

“Everyone just wants to hug, and you’re like, ‘Oh wait you can’t hug,’ but it’s so nice to see you,” said O’Shea.

For now, the workers are staying busy mass producing meals for health care workers, the homeless and others in need with the help of donors and workers from several other restaurants. Padro and O’Shea continue to work with Senator Gardner on additional help for restaurants and other small businesses in hopes of keeping them in business until the worst of the COVID-19 crisis passes.