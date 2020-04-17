AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — UCHealth is giving us a look behind the scenes at the health care workers battling coronavirus at University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora.
“It is exhausting but it’s also exhilarating,” one man says. “This is exactly what we train for.”
The video shows medical professionals getting suited up in personal protective equipment, treating patients, helping each other and celebrating victories.
“We care so much,” a woman can be heard saying.
“I think we all find hope in the fact that we are seeing patients go home. Because we know that for every discharge here, there’s another discharge somewhere else,” another woman says. “And if patients are going home to recover, then there’s hope that we can get through this.”
RELATED: Watch: Health Care Workers Cheer As 2 Coronavirus Patients Are Discharged From University Of Colorado Hospital
Officials say about 240 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have now recovered enough to leave UCHealth’s metro Denver hospitals, and about 460 patients across the UCHealth system have now been able to check out of hospitals.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado