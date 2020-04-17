Comments
ARVADA, Colo. – (CBS4) — The Arvada Fire Protection District has named Mike Piper its new fire chief.
ARVADA, Colo. – (CBS4) — The Arvada Fire Protection District has named Mike Piper its new fire chief.
Piper, who was serving as acting fire chief, has been with the district for 28 years. He has been the Deputy Chief of Operations for the past 12 years. He has also been a Fire Inspector and Firefighter EMT-B for the Fairmount Fire Protection District and a Fire Inspector and Plans Examiner for South Metro Fire Rescue.
Piper was sworn in during an April 13 board meeting.
The announcement comes after a national search to fill the position, previously held by retired Chief Jon Greer.