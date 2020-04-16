Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Denver’s Art District on Santa Fe is hosting its first ever Virtual First + Third Friday: Facebook Watch Party on Friday, April 17.
“Join us over on our Facebook Page on Friday, April 17, 5-7 p.m., as we pilot this event during April Third Friday. Members will share videos ranging from virtual gallery tours, artist talks, at home art studios, and more,” organizers stated.
Participating Artists & Galleries on April 17:
- Georgia Amar’s Habitat Gallery & Studio
- Access Gallery
- Dart Gallery Denver
- Urban Mud Gallery
- Niza Knoll Gallery
- Denver Art Society
- Kat Payge Art
- Next Stop Brew Co.
- Grace Noel Art
- Spectra Art Space
- Artists on Santa Fe
“Help us support our ADSF restaurants and breweries while adding a fun twist to the watch party by ordering dinner from Rocky Yama Sushi and/or to-go beer from Crazy Mountain Brewery and Next Stop Brew Co.! We look forward to celebrating the healing power and beauty of art during this difficult time with you,” organizers stated.
The ADSF plans to continue hosting virtual art nights during the stay-at-home order.