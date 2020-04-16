BREAKING NEWSDenver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has coronavirus
(CBS4) – Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has the coronavirus, his agent confirmed to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network.

No information was released about how or when Miller contracted the virus, but Rapoport says Miller is “home resting and in good spirits.”

Linebacker Von Miller of the Denver Broncos stands on the field during warmups before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High on December 1, 2019.

Linebacker Von Miller of the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Dec. 1. (credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

“He plans to speak publicly tomorrow,” Rapoport tweeted Thursday.

Earlier this month, Miller said he had been spending part of each day working out in his home gym after cutting short his offseason training program in northern California because of the stay-at-home orders during the pandemic.

