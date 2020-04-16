(CBS4) – Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has the coronavirus, his agent confirmed to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network.
NFL star and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller has a confirmed case of COVID-19, his agent @JobyBranion of @VanguardSG tells me. The #Broncos star is at home resting and in good spirits. He plans to speak publicly tomorrow.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 16, 2020
No information was released about how or when Miller contracted the virus, but Rapoport says Miller is “home resting and in good spirits.”
“He plans to speak publicly tomorrow,” Rapoport tweeted Thursday.
Earlier this month, Miller said he had been spending part of each day working out in his home gym after cutting short his offseason training program in northern California because of the stay-at-home orders during the pandemic.
