



Our second Spring snowstorm this week is still piling up the snow amounts after already burying some areas with more than a foot of snow. With more on the way.

Snow amounts have a tremendous variance from the foothills down across the plains! As of lunch hour Thursday Glen Haven in Larimer County has had 20 inches of snow!

CBS4 Weather Watchers are sending in some big numbers as well. If you would like to be a CBS4 Weather Watcher it is very easy. Here is a link for you to sign up.

https://denver.cbslocal.com/cbs4weatherwatchers/

Boulder has set a new season record for snow. Here is a link to that number. https://denver.cbslocal.com/2020/04/16/denver-weather-heavy-wet-snow-slams-colorado-front-range/

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings remain in place thru Thursday night east of the Continental Divide. North Denver up thru Greeley may see an additional 1 to 3 inches with 2 to 5 inches from south and west Denver into the foothills. Golden, Fort Collins and Boulder into the high foothills and mountains of Boulder, Jefferson and Larimer counties may have another 2 to 4 inches of snow on top of the 6 to 15 that has already fallen at this time.

The Western Mountains of the state. Around Steamboat down thru Aspen , Vail and Crested Butte still have the potential thru Friday for 10 to 20 inches of snow with 4 to 8 inches on the Grand Mesa.

The advisories for heavy snow extend into the San Juan Mountains as well. Where snow amounts will be widespread thru the area thru the end of the day on Friday.

Heading into the weekend eastern Colorado should warm up and dry out. While, the mountains and plains of the Western Slope may still see light amounts of clouds, rain and snow.