(CBS4) — The coronavirus pandemic has all of us adjusting to a new normal — that includes students, who are now learning from home.
On CBSN Denver, our Andrea Flores spoke with Ariel Smith, the co-founder of Transform Education Now. Smith and her team are working with families in Denver to help them adjust to remote learning. Having everyone under one roof all day can put a strain on families, but Smith said it’s important for parents to cut themselves some slack.
“This is a really stressful and challenging time that we are all adapting to. You’re not going to get things right on the first try and that’s OK. Go slow and be gentle with yourself. This is a thing we’re all learning together,” Smith said.
Smith suggested making schedules and setting goals to help keep your student motivated.