(CBS4) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering a $1,000 reward in connection with a poaching case. Officers say a bighorn sheep was illegally killed Wednesday afternoon near Collbran in Mesa County.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

They say a red, older model pickup truck with an extended cab may be connected to this case.

If you have any information, call Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648.

