(CBS4) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering a $1,000 reward in connection with a poaching case. Officers say a bighorn sheep was illegally killed Wednesday afternoon near Collbran in Mesa County.
They say a red, older model pickup truck with an extended cab may be connected to this case.
POACHER ALERT! Bighorn Sheep poached Highway 65 between I-70 and Hwy 330 (Collbran). Happened 12:30 to 1 p.m. TODAY… possibly older red extended cab pickup. Info? Call Operation Game Thief 877-COLO-OGT (877-265-6648) pic.twitter.com/psrTCHx3ah
— CPW NW Region (@CPW_NW) April 15, 2020
If you have any information, call Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648.