



– Dr. Mara Kailin, the Chief Clinical Officer with Aurora Mental Health Center , says she knew the coronavirus pandemic had people worried and anxious, but she was surprised by just how many listened in and participated in an April 7 telephone town hall on mental and public health.

“It was surprising to me the sheer volume,” she said of the 13,000 people who took part in the session with multiple health departments and mental health professionals.

“People are very fearful,” said Kailin. She said it was “striking … the level of fear and uncertainty people felt.”

She said hundreds and hundreds of people called in with questions about how to reduce their anxiety and fear, and the same feelings being harbored by their family members. Kailin told CBS4 participants were fearful about contracting the virus, fearful about their jobs, finances and what the future holds.

Kailin offered the following basic advice for people feeling stressed and anxious:

– Continue to connect with others via phone, and internet. “We need to make sure we are continuing to connect with others while physically distancing ourselves from others. Stay connected and share your concerns with others.”

– Have a stable daily routine that includes exercise, good sleep hygiene and healthy eating.

– Limit your exposure to media. “It’s not particularly healthy unless you are an epidemiologist to watch those numbers tick up and hear about a lack of resources and personal protective gear and things like that.”

– Focus on what you can control and find ways to structure your life. “That’s why I say routine, routine, routine. It’s super important. Sketch out your day for yourself and make a plan so you have concrete things to do, even if it’s just cleaning out your closet.”

– Go outside. “One thing COVID-19 can’t take away is spring, so go outside. Take a walk, change your scenery. Don’t stare at your four walls 24 hours a day.”

Kailin suggests with so many unknowns, people should focus on making a plan. … “So you can feel in charge of your life, as much as you can be at this point.”

About The Colorado Stay-At-Home Order

Colorado’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus outbreak went into effect on the morning of March 26 and it is currently set to expire on April 26.

Coloradans are urged to stay in their own community and not travel for recreation or to get outside. Only essential businesses have been given the green light to keep in-person operations going, and those that remain open are required to keep in line with social distancing guidelines.