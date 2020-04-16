SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A skier was killed in an avalanche on Red Moutain, just north of Silverthorne, on Wednesday afternoon.
The Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG) was notified just after 1:40 p.m. Information about the avalanche was initially obtained via activation of a personal emergency beacon.
Officials said three skiers were at the upper portion of their planned path when a shallow avalanche broke at the location of the uphill skier, who was not caught in the ensuing slide. The other two skiers were knocked down. One slid only a short distance and managed to roll back over onto his skis and right himself. The third member was carried approximately 1,800 feet and suffered fatal injuries.
The skiers were experienced, well versed in backcountry travel and properly equipped with avalanche beacons, shovels and probe poles, officials said. One of the individuals had skied this route on previous occasions.
“SCRG, taking into consideration snow and avalanche conditions, fading light, the distance to the victim (about 8 to 9 miles round trip over rough terrain), and the impending heavy snow storm, made the difficult decision not to send in recovery teams that evening,” officials stated.
SCRG plans to send a recovery team out on Friday.
Information about the victim is not being released pending notification of next of kin.