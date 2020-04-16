



– Vice President Mike Pence will travel to the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs for its pared down commencement ceremony on Saturday. He will address graduating cadets in person, not by video as originally planned.

Pence’s office announced his plans late Tuesday. The event usually attracts a big crowd at Falcon Stadium and ends with a traditional aerobatics demonstration by the Air Force Thunderbirds.

It’s confirmed! The Vice President will speak in person at our graduation for the Class of 2020. @VP #USAFAGrad2020 — U.S. Air Force Academy (@AF_Academy) April 15, 2020

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, no spectators, including family, will be allowed at this year’s ceremony, which is six weeks ahead of schedule. It will only last about 30 to 40 minutes and the ceremony will take place in the Terrazo instead of the stadium The Terrazo is a pavilion area on campus near the chapel. Cadets will march 8 feet apart and sit 8 feet apart and won’t march up to get their diplomas.

The Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration will also look different this year. At the conclusion of the ceremony, they will fly in a Super Delta formation, which is an 8-ship configuration, instead or their normal Delta formation, a 6-ship formation.

The ceremony will be live streamed beginning at 11 a.m. on Facebook and on YouTube.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)