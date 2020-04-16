



– Just like we are all battling coronavirus , inside the Maxfund Animal Adoption Center they’re dealing with a similar disease for dogs — kennel cough. Also, like with COVID-19, the solution is to keep everything disinfected and clean, but with the rush on cleaning supplies lately they’re having a hard time keeping up.

“We have a lot of sick dogs right now,” said Alexa Beale, a spokesperson for the shelter.

Kennel cough usually isn’t a big deal. Lots of shelters get bouts of it from time to time. They usually just treat the sick dogs and make sure to keep the facility clean, but Maxfund can’t get the tools it needs to keep its dogs healthy right now.

“All the things other people are hoarding that we can’t get in bulk,” Beale said.

They need things like disinfectant and paper towels, which are hard to get right now because people are buying them to keep their own homes disinfected. What they really need, though, is a lot of bleach to clean their kennels.

They haven’t been able to buy in bulk online, so they have been scouring local stores. That limits them because of store restrictions on how much each person is able to buy. They have some supplies left but are quickly running out, so they are turning to the community to help them. They say if everyone pitches in a little bit they can keep their dogs healthy.

“If like 10 people donate two bottles that’s 20 for us that we don’t have to go out and hunt at different store for,” Beale told CBS4.

If you want to help out, you can make a contact-less donation at their shelter at 1005 Galapago Street in Denver. You can also go to the Maxfund website to make a cash donation.