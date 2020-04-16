



– When, or if, the NHL season resumes, Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar will be ready to go.

“It’s certainly a difficult time. Like everyone else we’re in limbo and I think the uncertainty of the situation is what is tough to deal with, tough to plan for,” said Bednar via conference call on Thursday.

“I’m treating this time similar to the end of the season. I’m reviewing our season to this point, especially the recent couple of months, going through things we like and what we did well and what we’d like to improve on, so that we’re prepared for when we come back.”

Bednar is spending his quarantine in Denver with his family while the Avalanche players have dispersed all over the globe.

“Guys are trying to stay prepared for whatever the circumstances are when we return. They’re treating it like their summer training, and that’s what I recommend. Nothing too stressful, and as we get more information we’ll dial up their trianing. That’s all the advice we can give them,” said Bednar.

While no timetable has been set, Bednar estimated that it would take two weeks or less for the Avs to be ready to play hockey once the quarantine orders are lifted.

“I have to be prepared for us to come back, so that’s what I’m doing at this point. If it turns out that we’re getting the information that we won’t return, we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. But I’m hopefully that we’ll return.”

About The Colorado Stay-At-Home Order

Colorado’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus outbreak went into effect on the morning of March 26 and it is currently set to expire on April 26.

Coloradans are urged to stay in their own community and not travel for recreation or to get outside. Only essential businesses have been given the green light to keep in-person operations going, and those that remain open are required to keep in line with social distancing guidelines.