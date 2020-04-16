After a big blast of snow on Thursday for Colorado, we’ll see drier and warmer conditions heading into Friday. Friday morning will still be pretty chilly, with most of the Front Range in the mid-teens. The afternoon will still be chilly, but better than the mid-20s we had on Thursday.
As we head into the weekend, more snow is possible on Saturday for the mountains. Snow will really ramp up in the late morning/early afternoon.
We should stay dry in Denver over the weekend, however a stay shower or two is possible on Saturday with the snow in the mountains.
Temperatures in Denver will get back into the 50s on Saturday and the 60s by Sunday. Next week we could have more wet weather, but it looks to be rain with a few thunderstorms instead of rain.