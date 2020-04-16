



National Jewish Health has expanded its drive-through COVID-19 testing, offering tests to the broader Colorado community. It now has the capacity to process more than 1,000 tests per day with results made available in 24 hours.

Patients who pre-register and have a physician referral are eligible for the drive-through tests.

“We take seriously our mission to serve the community. That is why we are so pleased to substantially expand the availability of this test to more people in need,” said National Jewish President & CEO Michael Salem, MD. “Broad community testing will be a vital tool in understanding the reach of this pandemic as the spread of COVID-19 begins to subside and we look towards the stabilization phase and the gradual reopening of our communities.”

Patients need to have a referral order from their physician to make an appointment for the drive-through testing. Once that order is received, the National Jewish Health scheduling team will contact the patient and offer a two-hour time period for drive-through testing. The tests are offered in the National Jewish Health Harrison Street parking lot, between 13th and 14th Avenues.

As national recommendations regarding testing change, National Jewish Health said it is prepared to expand its testing further. It can also work directly with employers to assist them in getting their workforces tested.

Children and adults with suspected COVID-19 symptoms, that would normally prompt a visit to a physician, can get testing and evaluation at the National Jewish Health Acute Respiratory Care Clinics. In addition, a new Respiratory Clinic is now available for patients who need to be evaluated for the lingering physical and other effects of the disease once they are in recovery.

To make an appointment at either the Acute Respiratory Clinics or the Respiratory Recovery Clinics, call 303-398-1355.