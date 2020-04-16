



– A COVID-19 patient at UCHealth received a convalescent plasma treatment this month to help him recover from the virus. While it is still too early to tell if this experimental option can treat coronavirus, Scott Kaplan’s family says they have noticed some improvement in his condition since the transfusion.

“At the time, that was his Hail Mary,” said Samantha Dunham, Kaplan’s sister. “Everything else that the doctors had tried weren’t succeeding.”

Kaplan tested positive for the virus late last month and needed help breathing soon after, he was admitted to the hospital and remains there weeks later. He has lived with multiple sclerosis for two decades, managing the condition before he got COVID-19. But it put him at a higher risk for complications.

“By getting the dose, we started seeing some improvements,” Dunham said in a video conference call with CBS4. “Donations are definitely still needed, we’re hopeful that maybe Scott can get another transfusion of plasma if he’s able to.”

Almost two weeks since his family asked the public to support the experimental program in Colorado and help him get a donor, they say he has suffered other setbacks in his recovery. They appreciate the opportunity to participate in this treatment, encouraging more people to donate. Kaplan is one of at least 10 patients to receive plasma from a recovered coronavirus patient. Doctors at UCHealth say it is too early to tell if this treatment is helping other patients recover from COVID-19.

“The donations, keep them coming, other patients do need them, if not for my brother, for them to help save a life of a loved one, a friend, or whoever else needs it,” Dunham said. “Continued support and prayers for our family and for Scott.”

To learn more about the treatment at UCHealth, potential donors can contact Kaitlin Zobel. Email her at Kaitlin.Zobel@UCHealth.org or call 970.495.8987 and leave a message.