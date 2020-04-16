COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — If you are working for a critical business during the coronavirus pandemic, you can get a free oil change and safety check this month from Phil Long Dealerships.
“Ensuring their vehicles are safe allows essential workers to provide those critical services to our community,” said Jay Cimino, chief executive officer of Phil Long Dealerships. “We, along with our partners, thank all essential workers for their dedication and courage amidst this global crisis. They are our heroes.”
Phil Long Dealerships is offering employees working for a Critical Business or Critical Government a free oil change and safety inspection on registered vehicles now through April 30, 2020.
Phil Long Dealerships has 15 vehicle service locations throughout the state of Colorado in Denver, Colorado Springs, Glenwood Springs, and Trinidad.
Essential workers can go to PhilLong.com for full details and to schedule an appointment at their desired service location. Appointments can also be scheduled by calling 719.387.8968 and walk-ins are accepted. Complimentary vehicle pick-up and delivery are provided within a 10 mile radius of a Phil Long service location or the Phil Long Collision Center.
Phil Long Dealerships fully supports and adheres to recommended guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control, State procedures, and local public health orders.
