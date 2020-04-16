BREAKING NEWSDenver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has coronavirus
(CBS4) — Beginning Friday, Facebook and Messenger are launching a new ‘Care’ reaction to allow people to show support during COVID-19.

(credit: Friedman Global PR)

“Whether you’re feeling happy, sad, or anywhere in between, Facebook and Messenger want to offer people a timely way to acknowledge this pandemic and show support,” Friedman Global PR announced Thursday.

“In addition to providing people with credible, up-to-date information, Facebook wants to give people more ways to let their friends and family know they are thinking of them during this uncertain time,” officials stated.

