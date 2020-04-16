'People In Denver Are Tired Of Hearing It, But Broncos Need Offensive Line Help': CBS4's Michael Spencer On Broncos Draft NeedsThe CBS sports anchor knows it's a bit of a broken record for Broncos fans, but the team needs help on the offensive line.

Denver Broncos' Drew Lock, Melvin Gordon Set To Compete In Madden NFL 20 Celebrity TournamentThe Broncos quarterback and new running back will participate in a Madden tournament in which the winner will receive a donation to Feeding America in their name.

Colorado Avalanche Coach Jared Bednar On Paused NHL Season: 'Reviewing Season To This Point, Preparing For When We Come Back'The Avalanche head coach says that the uncertainty is tough, but he's preparing for when hockey comes back.

NTSB Report Says Roy Halladay Was Doing Stunts And Had Drugs In His System When His Plane CrashedA new NTSB report just released says that former Major League Baseball and Arvada West High School pitcher Roy Halladay was doing high-level stunts near the surface of the water at the time of his deadly plane crash in November 2017. The report also states he had drugs in his system.

Malik Reed On Upcoming NFL Season: 'I Don't Think There Will Be Drop-Off At All' In Level Of PlayWith organized team activities being pushed back and training facilities still closed, the NFL offseason is one of uncertainty. But, Broncos linebacker Malik Reed doesn't believe fans will see much of a drop-off in play.

PGA Tour Announces Revised Schedule Beginning June 8th, With Events Closed To FansThe PGA Tour announced its official return date as well as the revised schedule for the rest of 2020.