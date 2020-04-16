Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Ben Coats has extended the suspension of all jury trials in the state until June 1, due to COVID-19. Rob McCallum, the public information officer for the Colorado Supreme Court, tweeted about the extension on Friday afternoon.
DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Ben Coats has extended the suspension of all jury trials in the state until June 1, due to COVID-19. Rob McCallum, the public information officer for the Colorado Supreme Court, tweeted about the extension on Friday afternoon.
“No person shall be required to report for jury service in a state court before June 1, 2020,” the order states.
The order applies to all 22 Judicial Districts and 64 counties in Colorado.