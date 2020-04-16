'Great Opportunity': Denver Native Mark Hubbard Reacts To PGA Tour StartThe first professional sport to resume play is scheduled to be the PGA Tour. Denver native and PGA Tour member Mark Hubbard see this as an opportunity for golf to command the sports spotlight.

Colorado Avalanche Coach Jared Bednar On Paused NHL Season: 'Reviewing Season To This Point, Preparing For When We Come Back'The Avalanche head coach says that the uncertainty is tough, but he's preparing for when hockey comes back.

'Hard To Prepare For A Scenario You Don't Know': CU Athletic Director Rick George On College Football OptionsWhether you're taking about cutting sports or taking pay cuts, George says CU is in a position to be patient, plan and assess.

Denver Broncos' Drew Lock, Melvin Gordon Set To Compete In Madden NFL 20 Celebrity TournamentThe Broncos quarterback and new running back will participate in a Madden tournament in which the winner will receive a donation to Feeding America in their name.

'People In Denver Are Tired Of Hearing It, But Broncos Need Offensive Line Help': CBS4's Michael Spencer On Broncos Draft NeedsThe CBS sports anchor knows it's a bit of a broken record for Broncos fans, but the team needs help on the offensive line.

NTSB Report Says Roy Halladay Was Doing Stunts And Had Drugs In His System When His Plane CrashedA new NTSB report just released says that former Major League Baseball and Arvada West High School pitcher Roy Halladay was doing high-level stunts near the surface of the water at the time of his deadly plane crash in November 2017. The report also states he had drugs in his system.