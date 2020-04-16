ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Brighton Fire Rescue crews rushed to a crash on Thursday afternoon where a semi had plummeted over the side of a bridge. The driver was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries.
On Thursday afternoon crews responded to Hwy 85 and E-470 on a semi truck and trailer off the highway. Firefighters assisted the driver out of the cab. The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The semi was secured by heavy wreckers. pic.twitter.com/sKE50u3nMa
— Brighton Fire Rescue (@BrightonFire) April 16, 2020
The crash happened at Highway 85 and E-470 when the semi went over the side. The bridge over Nome was closed during the investigation and crash cleanup.
The semi had to be pulled up from below by heavy wreckers. What caused the crash is being investigated.