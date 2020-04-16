BREAKING NEWSDenver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has coronavirus
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Brighton Fire Rescue crews rushed to a crash on Thursday afternoon where a semi had plummeted over the side of a bridge. The driver was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries.

(credit: Brighton Fire Rescue)

The crash happened at Highway 85 and E-470 when the semi went over the side. The bridge over Nome was closed during the investigation and crash cleanup.

(credit: Brighton Fire Rescue)

The semi had to be pulled up from below by heavy wreckers. What caused the crash is being investigated.

