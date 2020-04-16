DENVER (CBS4) – The United States Air Force demonstration team will say “thank you” to Coloradans on the front line of the Coronavirus pandemic on Saturday. Residents in 12 Colorado areas can see the Thunderbirds.
A formation of eight F-16 Fighting Falcons will fly over Greeley, Windsor, Fort Collins, Loveland, Longmont, Boulder, the Denver metropolitan area, Denver International Airport, Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado Springs, Fort Carson, and Pueblo. The flyovers will happen after the Thunderbirds perform at the Air Force Academy Graduation on Saturday. The graduation is set for 11:00 a.m., and will feature an in-person commencement address from Vice President Mike Pence. Cadets will march and sit eight feet from each other to abide by social distancing guidelines.
RELATED: Vice President Mike Pence Pivots, Will Travel To Colorado For Air Force Academy Graduation
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, no spectators, including family, will be allowed at this year’s ceremony, which is six weeks ahead of schedule. It will only last about 30 to 40 minutes and the ceremony will take place in the Terrazo instead of the stadium. The Terrazo is a pavilion area on campus near the chapel. Cadets will march 8 feet apart and sit 8 feet apart and won’t march up to get their diplomas. The Class of 2020 will be the first to graduate cadets in to the newly-minted United States Space Force. Saturday’s graduation will also be the first April graduation in Academy history.
The ceremony will be live streamed beginning at 11 a.m. on Facebook and on YouTube.