



– As part of the coronavirus emergency response and recovery strategy, Adams County has created the Adams County COVID-19 Short-Term Rental and Mortgage Assistance Relief Fund.

The fund will provide emergency, short-term rental and mortgage assistance to households that are most vulnerable to eviction or foreclosure, officials stated.

Applications for the fund will be accepted through the Maiker Housing Partners website.

The funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to qualified applicants. Residents may be eligible to receive rental or mortgage assistance through this fund if they meet the following eligibility requirements:

Household income has been impacted by COVID-19 on or after March 11, 2020

Must reside in Adams County

Household income must be below 80% AMI (area median income)

Additional eligibility requirements to receive assistance can be found on the Maiker Housing Partners website. Each individual may apply for funding up to three times for as long as funding is available. All interested individuals must first complete an interest form on the Maiker Housing Partners website and a Maiker representative will respond within 24 business hours.

Those who are not eligible for this fund may still be eligible to receive benefits from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and other federal funding sources through Maiker Housing Partners. Unlike federal funding, the Adams County Fund is available to all eligible Adams County residents.

“The negative impact this crisis has had on our communities, and especially our most vulnerable residents, is significant and will only continue to grow,” said County Manager Raymond H. Gonzales. “It is our hope this critical fund will help alleviate some of the hardships our residents are experiencing.”

The initial $300,000 in grant funding was made possible by the Adams County Foundation. Adams County is working with other community partners to secure additional funding. If you are interested in contributing to the fund, please contact Rebecca Zamora at 720-523-6991.