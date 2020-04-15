BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– If Tad Boyle’s CU Buffs hope to build of this past season and make another run at an NCAA tournament bid, they’ll do so with several new faces who will be expected to make contributions.

Boyle announced the signing of three new players on Wednesday. Jeriah Horne, Jabari Walker and Tristan Da Silva all signed on the dotted line with the Buffs on Wednesday. All three did so without ever visiting Boulder or meeting Boyle and rest of the coaches due to the inability to visit campus and conduct in person recruiting visits.

All three players are listed as forwards and stand between 6-foot-7 and 6-foot-8 inches tall. They join Dominique Clifford and Luke O’Brien, both from Colorado, to make up Boyle’s 5-player 2020 recruiting class.

“It’s an exciting, talented and deep class with multiple players at multiple positions,” said Boyle. “We will lose a big chunk of our production after next year so this class is about the future of Colorado basketball the next 2-4 years.”

Horne is a 5th year graduate transfer from Tulsa. The 6-foot-7, 220 pound forward averaged double digits for the Golden Hurricane the past 2 seasons and led Tulsa in rebounding last year. Boyle says Horne is exactly what the doctor ordered for the Buffs. He gives Boyle an experienced front court player to fill the void left by Tyler Bey who has entered the NBA draft. It should be noted that Horne began his college career at Nebraska.

Walker, who is the son of former NBA player Samaki Walker, is a 6-foot-8 lanky forward who played his final year of high school basketball in Arizona. He is listed as a 4-star recruit by 247 sports.

And the 6-foot-8 Da Silva comes from Germany where he led his team in scoring averaging more than 16 points per game. Da Silva was set to play for Germany in the 2020 Under 20 FIBA World Championships before the tournament was cancelled. He is the younger brother of Stanford star Oscar Da Silva.

“Knowing and coaching against Oscar for two years, watching his development, and then coming across Tristan who has a high skill set passing the ball, dribbling and shooting the ball for a guy his age, it excites you as a coach for what he can be down the road,” Boyle said.