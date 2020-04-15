Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced Wednesday that single tickets for the Broadway show “Hamilton” go on sale Monday, April 20 at 10 a.m. MDT. The tickets will only be available online only through www.denvercenter.org/hamilton and there is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per engagement.
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced Wednesday that single tickets for the Broadway show “Hamilton” go on sale Monday, April 20 at 10 a.m. MDT. The tickets will only be available online only through www.denvercenter.org/hamilton and there is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per engagement.
Tickets range in price from $69 to $169 with a select number of premium seats available for all performances for $299.
As with previous engagements, there will be a lottery for a limited number of $10 seats for all performances.
Hamilton plays The Buell Theatre August 12th through October 4th.
When HAMILTON came to Denver in 2018, tickets sold out within about five hours.