CBS4 issues a correction to a story previously aired on CBS Denver.
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The North Metro Task Force made a large drug bust at an auto body shop in Commerce City. Law enforcement identified the shop as Supreme Auto Body which was not correct. CBS4 confirmed the name of the business is Aspen Auto Collision.
Aspen Auto Collision tells CBS4 the raid happened at their business, and Supreme Auto Body no longer is located at that address.
A man selling drugs out of Aspen Auto Collision has been arrested.
The North Metro Drug Task Force said they found two pounds of heroin, one pound of methamphetamine, 500 fentanyl capsules and a loaded handgun at the body shop earlier this month.