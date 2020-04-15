Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver nonprofit is stepping up to help feed residents experiencing struggle during the coronavirus pandemic. The Montbello Organizing Committee has put together food drives to help feed their neighbors.
DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver nonprofit is stepping up to help feed residents experiencing struggle during the coronavirus pandemic. The Montbello Organizing Committee has put together food drives to help feed their neighbors.
On Thursday, the group and other supporters will be set up at Montbello High School starting at 9 a.m. They will distribute food from the east parking lot.
The group is also accepting donations.