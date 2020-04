DeMaryius Thomas Open To Broncos ReunionDeMaryius Thomas is open to returning to Denver and playing for the Broncos.

Bud Black Hints Dahl Could Take Over As Colorado Rockies Leadoff HitterDavid Dahl, should he start the season in the leadoff spot, would supplant Charlie Blackmon who’s been a staple at the top spot in the lineup since 2014.

CBS Sports To Re-Air Recent PGA Tour Final RoundsAs the PGA Tour plans its return, CBS Sports will re-air select final rounds of recent tournaments, including the RBC Heritage and Zurich Classic.

Meet 3 New Players Who Just Signed With The CU BuffsBoyle announced the signing of three new players on Wednesday. Jeriah Horne, Jabari Walker and Tristan Da Silva all signed on the dotted line with the Buffs.

Denver Broncos Preparing A Virtual Offseason ProgramBeginning on April 20, NFL teams will be allowed to hold three weeks of virtual offseason programming that includes meetings, guided workouts, and non-football educational programs. The Broncos are waiting until Monday, April 27 to start their program.

John Elway Free To Focus On Offensive Line, Receivers In NFL DraftJohn Elway filled his biggest holes in free agency, freeing him up to focus on his two biggest needs in the draft.