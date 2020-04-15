JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – This week the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office began offering rapid COVID-19 tests for its employees. The sheriff’s office said the new tests will help keep employees safe while they fight the coronavirus pandemic on the front lines.
Employees facilitating the testing will wear full personal protective equipment and are each tested themselves first. The rapid testing results will show if the person is positive for COVID-19 or has been previously infected with the virus.
Officials said the rapid blood test is about 90% accurate.
On April 1, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced a deputy tested positive for COVID-19. The deputy was assigned to the jail but has spent time at home in isolation.
“This news is sobering, and it serves as an unwelcome reminder for us all to be diligent as we approach our duties each and every moment of every day,” said Sheriff Shrader in a message to employees. “This unseen enemy – while unrelenting – cannot be allowed to beat us.”
The new rapid test involves a finger prick to obtain a small blood sample. The sample takes ten minutes to develop and be interpreted.
Those tested receive their test results prior to leaving. If a person is positive they will be referred for follow-up care and additional testing.
