



— The IRS has launched a website that gives you the ability to track the status of your economic stimulus payment from the federal government during the coronavirus pandemic.

Get My Payment, which went live on Wednesday, also confirms if the IRS will send the money directly into your bank account via direct deposit or through the mail.

If you don’t have your direct deposit information already on file with the IRS, you can also provide that information online. You’ll need to enter your Social Security Number, date of birth, and mailing address to access the tool.

For those who do not file taxes, there’s also a non-filers web portal to provide information to receive their payment.

.@USTreasury & IRS just launched the free Get My Payment App, which allows Americans who don’t have their direct deposit information on file with the IRS to input it, track the status, and get their Economic Impact Payment fast! https://t.co/EI8q2IOuc9 — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) April 15, 2020

The government began issuing the one-time payments this week.

“We expect over 80 million hard-working Americans will get the direct deposit by this Wednesday,” Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said.

A “large majority” of eligible Americans can expect the payment within the next two weeks, the department said.

Most adults who earned up to $75,000 will see a $1,200 payout, while married couples who made up to $150,000 can expect to get $2,400. Parents will get payments of $500 per child.

Those payments begin to get smaller for adults making more than $75,000 and phase out entirely for those earning more than $99,000.

And no, you won’t have to pay back your stimulus check money. Reports that claim the relief checks will need to be paid back on next year’s taxes are false, the Associated Press reports.