DENVER (CBS4) – History Colorado wants to build of a record how Coloradans handled the coronavirus pandemic.
And it wants to hear from everyone. It has launched the History in the Making project.
You can participated by completing a survey which is available in both English and Spanish. The museum would also look for people to create and share journals, photos and videos.
Donating objects or leaving voicemail are other ways to participate in the project.
“Our understanding of our shared history has often been shaped by those who had access to a microphone or could get their views published,” Jason Hanson, chief creative officer, History Colorado said in a news release.
“Today we have the tools to ensure that many other voices shape the story of how we put this pandemic into the past. The result will be a much more informed understanding of what life was like for all of us, and why we made the decisions we did.”
More than 40 news outlets are helping through the Colorado Media Project.
“Journalism is often described as the first draft of history,” said Melissa Milios Davis, interim director of the Colorado Media Project in the release.
“This collaboration between the Colorado Media Project and History Colorado will widen and clear the path between today’s reporting and tomorrow’s history books. Both will be more inclusive and comprehensive than ever before.”
LINK: How To Participate