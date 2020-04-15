



Colorado parents of twins have yet to see or hold their 2-week-old babies. The boys are premature and in the NICU. They were delivered six weeks early after their mother was hospitalized with COVID-19.

It’s been frightening and frustrating for Cat and Zach Garcia.

“This has been a complete nightmare,” Zach told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

During Cat’s first 32 weeks of pregnancy, she had a big smile and a little chalkboard recording precious moments. There were onesies that called the babies miracles and exciting ultrasounds of the tiny boys.

Then came the coronavirus.

Zach got very sick, and then Cat did.

She ended up with COVID-19 and pneumonia in the St. Joseph Hospital ICU, hours away from needing a ventilator.

“They decided to do the emergency C-section to get the babies out for their own sake as well as mine,” Cat explained.

Babies Kal Jordan and Bruce Christian were six weeks early, and weighed nearly 7 pounds each. Their parents have never held them or seen them except in pictures or on a web cam.

The Garcias say they now need to test negative for COVID19. They’ve tried to be tested, but can’t get anyone to give them the test.

“It’s hard, we love our boys. We don’t want them to get sick,” said Cat.

So they wait and look forward to everything.

“Everyone’s like ‘Oh, get ready not to sleep, you’re going to be changing diapers.’ We look at each other like, ‘that’s going to be fun!’” said Zach.

“Just to be able to hold them and kiss them and kiss their sweet little toes,” said Cat choking back tears. “I’m just waiting for that day to happen.”

Meanwhile, the Garcias are thankful for an incredible outpouring of support from friends and strangers. A GoFundMe set up by a relative has raised more than $20,000.

