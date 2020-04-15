DENVER (CBS4) – Another round of winter weather is taking aim at Colorado! Late Wednesday night, more snow will arrive in the Denver area. We’ve been seeing light snow through the evening in the high country.
The snow won’t last for long, but it will pack a punch while it’s here. We have a slew of Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for most mountains areas and the Denver area. Denver could pick up 3 to 5 inches of snow, with some areas possibly getting more than that.
Rabbit Ears Pass and Rocky Mountain National Park will pick up the most with 10 to 20 inches of snow possible. The northern foothills could see 7 to 15 inches, with the southern foothills are looking at 3 to 8 inches of snow. We could also see 3 to 8 inches of snow from Fort Collins to Julesburg.
Snow should get lighter by Thursday evening, but could still linger through Friday morning. After that we start to thaw out to the mid 40s on Friday, and back to the 60s by Sunday.