DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport is reporting a steady decline in passenger traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic. DIA Officials said traffic last week through TSA checkpoints was down about 95% from the same week last year.
Passenger trends at DIA are similar to reports at airports around the nation.
This week, crews will begin maintenance work to upgrade the doors of DIA’s train system. Officials said train service will not be impacted during the project. Over the course of 18 months, all 80 train doors across the system will be replaced.
Construction on the Great Hall Project will also continue at the airport. Contractor Hensel Phelps will increase the amount of work during the day, which will result in an increase of noise in the terminal.
In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, DIA has requested that employees and business partners wear a face mask or covering while at the airport. The airport has also closed valet services in the east and west garages.
Many of the restaurants and businesses inside the airport are making their own decisions on whether to close or reduce hours. The airport has a list of these announcements available here. Passengers can learn more about COVID-19 changes at DIA on the airport’s website.
