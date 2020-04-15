ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Beginning on April 20, NFL teams will be allowed to hold three weeks of virtual offseason programming that includes meetings, guided workouts, and non-football educational programs.
The Broncos are waiting until Monday, April 27 to start their program. The reason being is the NFL Draft will take place from April 23 – 25, so the team wants to focus on the draft first and then move forward with offseason training.
The virtual offseason program is voluntary. Phase One of offseason training is slated to end on May 15, at which time the NFL and NFLPA Could implement additional offseason programming.
No team is permitted to begin on-field work or reopen their facility until all 32 teams are able to reopen. Local, state and federal regulations will be observed by all clubs in determining when they would be able to reopen. If and when facilities do reopen, the existing collective bargaining agreement rules will apply.
The Broncos may also be able to hold a mandatory veteran minicamp with two hours of classroom instruction and two hours of workout time if facilities remain closed, according to reports from NFL Network.
For the workout portion of the offseason program, teams are permitted to send a limited amount of equipment to their players. Loren Landow, Denver’s head strength and conditioning coach, has put together a plan that includes take-home voluntary workouts for each player on the 90-man roster. Landow and his team have recorded more than 100 different workouts that players can download at home and do on their own.