



– DeMaryius Thomas is open to returning to Denver and playing for the Broncos. Thomas, who spoke to Denver-based “Stokley and Zach” on 104.3 The Fan on Wednesday , was asked about the potential of the returning to the team that drafted him in 2010 and then subsequently traded him 2018.

“It would be amazing,” said Thomas when asked if he thinks about a reunion with the Broncos. “(I) was talking to Courtland (Sutton) about it the other day, and I was telling him, ‘I’m not coming to try and be a No. 1 or whatever. I ain’t trying to be that. I’m just trying to be a part of something I can help with.’”

Thomas has 9,763 receiving yards throughout his career. He turned 32 last Christmas and would be entering the 10th year of his NFL career.

“I don’t tell people this, because I never like to have excuses and all this, but that year ever since. Left Denver, I’ve been hurt,” Thomas said.

“I just haven’t been the D.T. I was when I was in Denver, but I‘m getting back to myself. I’m at the weight I want to be at, I’m feeling good. I’m just waiting on a phone call to be honest.”

The Broncos are likely to select a receiver, or two, in the NFL Draft which begins on Thursday April 23.