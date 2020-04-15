



– The Salvation Army is now opening its doors to hundreds more people in Denver who are experiencing homelessness. Right now, there’s a lack of safe shelter with adequate social distancing for this vulnerable population.

The National Western Complex, which opened last Thursday to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, maxed out at capacity quickly.

“Unfortunately, the first night, that shelter became full,” Major Mike Dickinson told CBS4’s Mekialaya White.

Dickinson is the Salvation Army Intermountain Divisional Commander, and he says his organization partnered with city leaders to help remedy the problem. “By the end of the day Friday, we had come to some agreements with the city in terms of the Salvation Army opening up a new shelter, the 48th Street Shelter, which was an existing overflow shelter.”

In less than 24 hours, the 48th Street Shelter opened, which accommodates about 250 people.

Dickinson says the need is dire. He referenced a recent national report, which states homeless individuals are twice as likely as the general population to contract COVID-19, and 2-3 times as likely to die from it.

“Serving the homeless is in the DNA of the Salvation Army. It is a part of our heritage. It’s part of who we are, our ability to quickly stand up and provide for them in as safe a manner as possible. We are committed to continuing to do that. It’s not something we are just doing now. We do it 365 days a year. We stand ready to operate more shelters as are needed by our government partners,” Dickinson added.

Dickinson says the Salvation Army staff has been working to follow proper protocol during the pandemic as well.

“We do all the right things. Everything that the CDC and Department of Public Health have recommended. The social distancing in terms of space in between individuals, the ability to provide food in a safe way, not gathered around the table but spread out, we think those are important. And face masks, we have them available,” said Dickinson.

The 48th Street Shelter is open 24/7 and serves three full meals a day.

“We can only do this because of the public’s support. We would ask if you receive a letter from us, or if you’re online, on our website or on our Facebook page, if you’re able to make a donation, that’s what allows us to procure blankets and sheets and towels for those who need our help.”