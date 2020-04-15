PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Park County is considering a restriction on visitors after a man from Florida died of coronavirus last weekend. Those first responders who treated the man also discovered that several others in the short-term rental were also exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
The South Park Ambulance District covers 1,600 square miles with a crew of 20 people. That’s why when someone gets sick with a highly contagious disease like coronavirus, there is real concern.
“We are really strapped. We don’t have part time people. Once our teams are down, we’re in trouble,” said South Park Ambulance District spokeswoman Donna West.
With PPE in short supply, EMTs with the district are using rain jackets and rain pants for protection. They are the first and only line of response in the region.
“People passing through don’t realize we don’t have hospitals here. It’s quite a ways to that kind of help other than us,” said West.
They are taking precautions and hoping visitors abide by the stay at home order which will allow them to focus on the residents living there with their limited resources.
“We know it’s a safety issue with us, too, but that is our nature is to go out and help other people and so we can’t say no,” said West.
