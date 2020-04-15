



– In an effort to make sure Colorado’s most susceptible population avoids contraction of coronavirus, the Brighton Police Department is offering to deliver medications to city residents at least 65 years old. The delivery of medications was adopted after several police officers heard that officers with nearby Northglenn were doing the same.

“It was an obvious need for the community,” said Brighton Police Sgt. Monce Portillo. “The elder community and people with underlying conditions are more at risk.”

The police department plans to deliver medications to residents at least 65 years old, with scheduled deliveries on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The free service will also assure older populations in Brighton will not come in physical contact with officers who are delivering. Those ordering deliveries through the city’s non-emergency line are asked to call their in-city pharmacist prior. The pharmacist should be paid over the phone, or online, before police are sent to pick up the medications.

“Let your pharmacist know that somebody from our department will pick it up,” Portillo said.

Officers will pick up the medications and deliver them to people at their homes, so long as they provide identification confirming they are the recipient of the prescription.

“Obviously, we are going to adhere to social distancing, and our officers will be wearing PPE,” Portillo said. “The idea behind it is no contact.”

As first responders across Colorado continue to offer their services to residents, the Brighton and Northglenn Police Departments are going one step further to make sure susceptible residents are staying home, and staying safe.

“It is a way for us to help our community in a time of need. Everyone community wide has uncertainty, and we want to do our part to help ease that,” Portillo said. “If we could offer a service to our community, I think it is a good idea to do.”