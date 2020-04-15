DENVER (CBS)- Our weather pattern is on the move again. While eastern Colorado will be enjoying a wonderful Wednesday, the mountains will see an increase of mid-week clouds, wind and snow. Another blast of colder air is blasting south across the northern Rockies.
The storm system will track into the state late Wednesday night into Thursday.
Snow will start in the mountains on Wednesday with Denver and the Front Range picking up a rain/snow mix Wednesday night and all snow by Thursday morning. There are Winter Storm Warnings posted Wednesday into Thursday night for parts of the Western Mountains for 12 to 20 inches of snow!
For areas in and near the northern Front Range Foothills up into Summit County there is a Winter Storm Watch in place late Wednesday night into Thursday night. This would include the west side of Boulder and Fort Collins for 8 to 14 inches of snow!
The Denver metro area could see 3 to 6 inches of snow by Friday morning with even more on the west on south side in and near the foothills.
Most of the snow storm will be finished with the state and moving out on Friday morning. This will lead into a nice warming trend for the weekend.