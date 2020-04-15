



A Colorado state lawmaker who beat COVID-19 is now hoping to help others who are infected.

“I’m like everybody, I want to help. Having convalescent blood, is something that, uh, I didn’t even know about that term until several weeks ago,” said state Sen. Jim Smallwood, a Republican representing Douglas County.

Like other survivors, Smallwood developed antibodies to coronavirus in a part of his blood called convalescent plasma. Doctors are experimenting to see if those antibodies can help sick patients fight off the virus.

“About a week ago, I had a friend contact me, saying that they had contacts at Children’s Hospital Colorado and would it be okay if they shared my information with Children’s, and I said, ‘Yes, absolutely, please do,'” said Smallwood, “and immediately I was contacted by Children’s.”

He recorded the whole experience and shared the video exclusively with CBS4. Donating plasma, he says, is much like donating blood.

“So, that was piece of cake. About an hour-and-a-half from start to finish, no pain, I’m allowed to drive myself home.”

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado

His blood is run through a machine that extracts the plasma, which is then injected into sick patients.

“A really close friend of mine, a dear family friend of ours, their son, who is healthy, kind of picture of good health type of young man, has really been laid up for several weeks because of this.”

Smallwood says he’s fortunate that his symptoms were mild. He was diagnosed before tests were rationed. He says mass testing is critical, but whether you have the antibodies to coronavirus or not, he says, you should consider donating blood.

Blood banks, he says, are experiencing a shortage right now.

“I think it’s a good reminder to all Coloradans that we need to go (donate), whether you have convalescent blood or not, donating blood is more important than ever right now.”

LINK: Vitalant