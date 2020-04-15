



Farmers and ranchers across Colorado are raising concerns about the potential impact COVID-19 could have on their operations. John Harold has been growing Olathe Sweet Sweet corn for 34 years with now plans of slowing down anytime soon.

“I’ve always said when I drop dead, bury me in a corn field, and I wont push up daisy’s I’ll push up corn stalks,” he said.

In a typical year his company, Tuxedo Corn, will grow and then ship nearly 700,000 boxes of corn to supermarkets across the country.

This year in the midst of a pandemic, he’s not sure what to expect.

“Once we are at this point we don’t have much choice now. We’ve decided to proceed, we’ve spent thousands of dollars on seed. We planted it,” Harold said.

He says there’s concerns about how much demand there will be come harvest time at the end of the summer, but even before that there’s questions about having the workforce to bring in the crops.

Colorado’s agriculture industry relies heavily on seasonal workers who come into the state on temporary visas that with the current shutdown are are slow to be approved if at all.

“With this pandemic the real concern is where is the clarity to know, come July, you’re going to be able to get labor,” he said.

For sweet corn even a few days of waiting for help can come at a cost that Colorado’s Senators Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet are trying to avoid.

Together they are calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to address industry concerns both about work force and financial security.

On a video call Bennet tells CBS4 he is working on a solution to ensure we can get the workforce needed, but to also help those who are already hurting.

“The other part of it is to stay on the administration to make sure the Department of Ag is spending the money we appropriated as pat of the CARES act in ways that make sense to Colorado’s agriculture,” he said.

For farmers like Harold it’s a businesses full of risks, and while this is unlike any other he’s seen, it’s one he has to take, because its all he knows.

“I just enjoy what I do, I know what else I rather do. I have no interest in taking a cruise especially now,” Harold laughed.