GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Banner Health has flown even more respiratory therapists from Arizona to Colorado to help with COVID-19 patients. The four therapists arrived in Greeley this week.
They are working with patients in intensive care who are often on ventilators.
“We come to know we can’t get to know them but we care for these people and make sure they are getting the best care they possibly can,” one therapist explained.
The therapists flew in on a sanitized, private plane. They’ll spend two weeks in Greeley before going home to the Phoenix area.
