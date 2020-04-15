ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Arapahoe County officials announced Wednesday the county fairgrounds was turned into an alternate care medical facility. It’s a temporary move to combat coronavirus in Colorado.
The facility would only house recovering patients in an effort to relieve area hospitals from any overcrowding.
The site can hold as many as 150 patients if needed, but officials plan to start with housing 54 patients. Those patients will have had to be referred by a hospital.
Walk-up patients will not be admitted.
The Arapahoe County Emergency Operations Center, along with other agencies such as the Colorado National Guard, helped transform the fairgrounds.
“The skill, ability, and resourcefulness of our partners allowed us to convert this building to an alternate care facility in record time,” said Nate Fogg, the County’s emergency manager.
Nonprofits and local agencies and municipalities helped supply items like a shower trailer, food, linens and sanitizer stations.
