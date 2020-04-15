Comments
FORT LUPTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Halliburton has laid off 130 workers at its facility in Fort Lupton. The company says the cuts are permanent and part of cuts it has made around the nation.
The demand for oil and gas is down across the nation. The demand for gas was last this low in 1968.
The price per barrel in Colorado needs to be about $40 for companies to make a profit. Right now that price is about $20.
