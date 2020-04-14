Comments
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Wheat Ridge are asking for help in solving a murder. A teenager was shot on Sunday night and now investigators want people in one neighborhood to check their home security cameras.
It started when officers went to check on a report of a car wreck at 33rd Avenue and Chase Street near Panorama Park around midnight Sunday.
They found one teenage boy dead from a gunshot wound. Another male was transported to the hospital with injuries.
Police are asking anyone in the area of 29th and 38th to check their surveillance cameras from 11 p.m. on April 12 to 1 a.m. on April 13 for any unusual activity or images that may help them in the investigation.