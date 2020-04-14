DENVER (CBS4) – One of Denver’s downtown staples announced it will close its doors in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The Market at Larimer Square told employees on Tuesday.
Officials tell CBS4 they are creating a social media campaign to help celebrate the business’ 37 years in the community. They hope to share “one last coffee” with the community or order their Spring Fling cake to celebrate the season.
For decades, The Market has “served as the quintessential meeting place for dignitaries, students, artists, businessmen, professionals and locals alike.”
Owners boast being the first espresso bar between New York and Los Angeles “before it became trendy.”
Dana Crawford, a household name in Denver, sold the business to two brothers from New Jersey, Gary and Mark Greenberg, in 1983. Gary passed away in 2000.
