DENVER (CBS4) – For the last two years, Denver’s Levitt Pavilion has been offering dozens of free concerts to thousands of people. Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the nonprofit venue is struggling. It’s why their annual Spring Fund Drive is more important than ever.
“It’s become a little more vital for us this day and age because we have lost revenue because we’ve had to cancel shows,” said Andy Thomas with the Levitt Pavilion.
The venue features lawn seating, while using the natural topography of Ruby Hill Park, an air stage with state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a backstage office, performer dressing rooms, public art, and an outdoor concession area. Every year the venue offers 50 free concerts and local bands always open. The goal was to open in May, but that’s tentatively been moved to July.
“There’s a lot of music venues who are kind of in a holding pattern and waiting to be told what to do,” Thomas told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.
Thomas said people’s donations will go towards the following:
- Ensuring Colorado Bands and Artists receive 40% more than what they can expect to earn for performances at local venues
- Putting on 50 Free Concerts every year. The equivalent of over $36 million dollars in concert tickets
- Community Programs like BandStart which gives free music lessons to Ruby Hill elementary students
- Providing diverse programming to engage Denver’s diverse audiences
- Augmenting operating needs to book national and international performers
- Providing a welcoming, fun and safe community gathering place open to all
- Building Community Through Music
Thomas hopes people will realize the venue’s value and help them get through this tough time so they can get back to what matters most, music.
“When this all lifts we can all go back out and re-experience all these musical moments that were so important to us before.”
To donate you can visit: https://www.levittdenver.org/