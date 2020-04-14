Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Police and firefighters in Fort Collins gathered outside Poudre Valley Hospital. They had a simple mission – applauding all the health care workers on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.
It was really a show of heroes having each other’s backs during a challenging time.
