DENVER (CBS4) — The public celebration scheduled for April 20 at Denver’s Civic Center Park has officially been cancelled. The “Mile High 420 Festival,” which calls itself “the world’s largest 420 event,” will not be held this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The health and safety of our performers and attendees is the top priority,” organizers stated online. “FlyHi will follow the City of Denver’s guidelines to reduce unnecessary public interaction.”
There are no immediate plans to reschedule the event.
