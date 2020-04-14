Comments
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A judge in Adams County has declared a mistrial in the murder of Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm. The coronavirus pandemic delayed the trial for Dreion Dearing.
Gumm died Jan. 24, 2018 while responding to an assault near 88th Avenue and Washington Street in Thornton.
Dearing has been charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer after deliberation, first-degree felony murder of a peace officer, first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree felony murder, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and third-degree assault.
The judge in the case entered a not guilty plea on Dearing’s behalf.
Exactly why the judge declared the mistrial hasn’t been released.