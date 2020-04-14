CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Adams County News, Deputy Heath Gumm Killed, Dreion Dearing, Heath Gumm


ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A judge in Adams County has declared a mistrial in the murder of Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm. The coronavirus pandemic delayed the trial for Dreion Dearing.

Deputy Heath Gumm (credit: Adams County)

Gumm died Jan. 24, 2018 while responding to an assault near 88th Avenue and Washington Street in Thornton.

Deputy Heath Gumm (credit: Adams County)

Dearing has been charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer after deliberation, first-degree felony murder of a peace officer, first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree felony murder, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and third-degree assault.

The judge in the case entered a not guilty plea on Dearing’s behalf.

Exactly why the judge declared the mistrial hasn’t been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply